Warren ex-attorney convicted of trying to kill husband admits guilt in theft ring

CHARDON

Maridee Constanzo, a former Warren attorney who spent eight years in prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill her estranged husband, has pleaded guilty in a Geauga County theft ring.

Costanzo, 59, of Genesee Avenue Northeast in Warren, pleaded guilty in Geauga County Common Pleas Court Thursday to receiving stolen property. She will be sentenced next Thursday. She could get up to 12 months in prison.

Costanzo was among four people arrested in connection to theft of more than $100,000 in antiques and historic artifacts from a Geauga County home.