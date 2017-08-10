Trump resumes taunts of Senate GOP leader over health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump resumed his taunts today of the Senate’s top Republican, expressing disbelief Majority Leader Mitch McConnell couldn’t persuade a GOP majority to pass a health care bill.

“Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!” Trump tweeted today.

Hours later, Trump used Twitter to target McConnell again, even as much of Washington was more focused on the ratcheting up of nuclear tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. This time, Trump nudged McConnell to plunge into a range of issues, though Congress is on recess until after Labor Day.

“Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it!” Trump wrote.

The president bristled this week after McConnell told an audience in his home state of Kentucky the president had “not been in this line of work before” and had “excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.” Both before and after taking office, Trump spoke often about passing the health care overhaul quickly.