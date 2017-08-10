Trumbull coroner rules suicide in second of three people killed in Warren

WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner's office has ruled that Brandy M. Joseph, 37, one of three people who died in a car on Southern Boulevard Northwest last week, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Joseph, who had various area addresses, was a passenger in a car driven by Devonte L. West, 24, of Hamilton Street Southwest, whose death was ruled a homicide.

A ruling on the cause of death for Ju'wantae A. Harbin, 18, has not yet been released by the Mahoning County Coroner's office.

Warren police said they expected at least two of the deaths to be ruled homicides.

The shootings occurred last Thursday night as a Cadillac containing the three went into a yard on Southern and into the side of a house. Gunshots could be heard before and after the crash, witnesses said.