JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Teenage Ohio driver charged in fatal SUV-firetruck collision


Published: Thu, August 10, 2017 @ 8:50 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say the 16-year-old driver of an SUV that collided with a firetruck in a crash that killed two teenagers and injured six other people has been charged in juvenile court with vehicular homicide.

Akron police said today the 16-year-old girl also is charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and other traffic offenses. The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Police say the July 14 crash killed a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl riding in the SUV. Authorities say those injured included three firefighters and three teenagers.

Akron police Lt. Rick Edwards says the driver didn’t stop at a red light and collided with the firetruck before crashing into a utility pole.

Police said the firetruck was in service, but not responding to an emergency.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes