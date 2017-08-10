Teenage Ohio driver charged in fatal SUV-firetruck collision

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say the 16-year-old driver of an SUV that collided with a firetruck in a crash that killed two teenagers and injured six other people has been charged in juvenile court with vehicular homicide.

Akron police said today the 16-year-old girl also is charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and other traffic offenses. The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Police say the July 14 crash killed a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl riding in the SUV. Authorities say those injured included three firefighters and three teenagers.

Akron police Lt. Rick Edwards says the driver didn’t stop at a red light and collided with the firetruck before crashing into a utility pole.

Police said the firetruck was in service, but not responding to an emergency.