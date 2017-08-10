Suspected drugs, paraphernalia found in Boardman motel

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating possible drugs and drug paraphernalia found at a Market Street motel Thursday, according to a police report.
According to the report, police were called to the Travelers Inn about 3:45 p.m. in reference to a drug investigation.
A maintenance worker told police that while doing routine room inspections, he found suspected crack cocaine scattered across a bed, floor and night stand of one room, according to the report.
He also reported finding two suspected crack pipes sitting on a shelf.
The room's resident was not present at the time and no arrest was made.
The case was sent to a detective.
