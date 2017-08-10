JOBS
Suspected drugs, paraphernalia found in Boardman motel


Published: Thu, August 10, 2017 @ 10:16 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating possible drugs and drug paraphernalia found at a Market Street motel Thursday, according to a police report.

According to the report, police were called to the Travelers Inn about 3:45 p.m. in reference to a drug investigation.

A maintenance worker told police that while doing routine room inspections, he found suspected crack cocaine scattered across a bed, floor and night stand of one room, according to the report.

He also reported finding two suspected crack pipes sitting on a shelf.

The room's resident was not present at the time and no arrest was made.

The case was sent to a detective.

