Six kids found in meth lab house on Manhattan in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force Wednesday found a methamphetamine lab on the West Side.

The task force served a search warrant about 8 p.m. at a 1931 Manhattan Ave. home and found the materials for making the drug as well as six children ranging in age from 2 to 13.

Three people were taken into custody on drug charges.

Investigators were at the home until about midnight and took out several chemicals used to make the drug to be destroyed. They found meth cooks in the chimney, in a car in the drive and an abandoned cook in the back yard of a vacant home next door, a spokesman for the task force said.