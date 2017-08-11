Several proposals could come for Youngstown Thermal, receiver said today

YOUNGSTOWN

The court-appointed receiver of Youngstown Thermal hosted a meeting with the utility’s customers, saying he is doing everything he can to turn around the company’s finances.

Reg Martin, the receiver, discussed the company’s status and future and received input from customers at today’s meeting in the Covelli Centre’s community room.

“We are working for the benefit of the creditors,” Martin said. “We have a substantial number of them. We also have a customer base that is sensitive and in a sensitive position, and it’s very concerning. We represent everyone here.”

Martin’s job is to go in and review operations of Youngstown Thermal, billing and alternatives for the future.

“We have a couple of large firms who handle larger utility systems in this state and around the country that are looking to make proposals,” Martin said.

The goal is to get Youngs-town Thermal’s finances in order so the company can maintain service for its 45 customers in downtown Youngstown that receive

either heating, cooling or both services from the utility, he said.

