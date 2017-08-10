Polish Heritage Day volunteers needed

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown’s Polish Heritage Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at St. Anne Church, 4310 Kirk Road. Volunteers are needed of every age, skill and ability. Help is needed for everything from setup and takedown to ticket sales, helping with the pirogi-eating contest, and assisting in cultural display and children’s areas. Various shifts are available, and all volunteers receive free admission and a free T-shirt (while supplies last). For information, visit info@polishyoungstown.org or call 330-333-9724.