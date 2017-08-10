Ohio man killed while unloading cement powder

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — A federal agency says a man has been killed while unloading bags of cement powder in northwest Ohio.

A spokeswoman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says 29-year-old Thomas Robinson, of Perrysburg, was killed Wednesday afternoon at The Andersons’ railcar repair facility in Maumee.

OSHA investigators were at the scene late Wednesday afternoon. Officials haven’t released details about how the accident occurred.

A statement from Andersons said the company is committed to “uncovering” the details of what caused the accident.

The Toledo Blade reports a Maumee man was killed at the company’s grain storage complex in 2006.