Meth lab in Youngstown home with 6 kids equaled 'small bomb,' says task force member

YOUNGSTOWN

The toys scattered across the front and back yards and porch of 1931 Manhattan Ave. probably would not lead passers-by to believe the home was in danger of exploding – or that methamphetamine was being made there.

Yet members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force who served a search warrant about 8 p.m. Wednesday at the West Side home, where six children also lived, said they found methamphetamine being produced.

Three people were arrested, and Rob Whitted of the task force, who headed up the investigation, said the danger in the home was real.

“Basically, what we’re handling there is a small bomb,” Whitted said.

Facing drug charges in the Mahoning County jail are Glenn Lambert, 37; his wife, Nicole Lambert, 26; and Mark Cartwright, 36.

Whitted also said six children ranging in age from 2 to 13 were at the house. They were given to a relative, but the county Children Services Board also is investigating.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.