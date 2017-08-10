Man suspected in girlfriend's death refuses to talk to police

YOUNGSTOWN — Officials in Niagara Falls, N.Y. say the boyfriend of a woman, whose body was found in the trunk of his car Wednesday, has refused to speak to police.

During a press conference there this morning, officials said that Jeshawn Elliott, who was only taken into custody after he pulled a knife on police officers and was shot with an electronic stun weapon, said that Elliott has asked for an attorney so investigators there can not speak to him.

Officers searched Elliott’s Outlook Avenue home in Youngstown Wednesday after his brother alerted police that Elliott had stabbed his girlfriend and then drove to Niagara Falls.

A woman was found dead in the trunk of Elliott’s car from stab wounds, officials said at the press conference, but they have not yet confirmed that she is the missing girlfriend of Elliott, Anvia Mickens, who lived with her brother on Bradley Avenue.

Youngstown police sent a photograph of Mickens to Niagara Falls police but Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said he has yet to hear if the body in the trunk was that of Mickens.

For now, Elliott is being charged in Niagara Falls with assault on a police officer.