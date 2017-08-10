Man charged after trying to flee Walmart with $1,061 in merchandise

AUSTINTOWN

A Leavittsburg man is charged with theft, abusing harmful intoxicants and possession of drug paraphernalia after fleeing a department store on Wednesday evening.

Randy Pence, 34, of Leavittsburg, attempted to leave Walmart property, 6001 Mahoning Ave., with a shopping cart containing unpaid merchandise valued at $1,061.23, when he was stopped by an employee at the exit, the report said. Police said Pence then ran to a parked vehicle without the products, entered the passenger side door and Marie Armour, 38, of Newton Falls, drove them off the property.

The report said Armour yelled, "I had nothing to do with this" to the employee as Pence left the store.

Products found in the shopping cart were a chainsaw, two vacuums cleaners, solar lights, dog food, a trail camera, Federal Premium brand firearm ammunition, a fish tank, BB guns and CO2 cartridges, the report said.

Police said they stopped Armour and Pence on state Route 11.



Pence was searched, and when police advised he would be incarcerated he said he was having a panic attack, the report said. Police said they ordered an ambulance, which determined Pence to have high blood pressure.

Mahoning County Jail does not accept prisoners with high blood pressure, Police said, and Pence was transported to St. Elizabeth's in Austintown.

Police found an additional 19 CO2 cartridges in a container belonging to Pence, the report said. Police said "addicts huff the contents of the cartridges to obtain a stage of intoxication."

Both Armour and Pence were issued a criminal trespass, facing arrest for trespassing if they return to Walmart in Austintown.