Mahoning jail expands day-reporting program in response to state law

YOUNGSTOWN — Officials at the Mahoning County jail will prepare for a state law prohibiting certain felons convicted of fifth-degree offenses from receiving sentences in state prisons.

County Sheriff Jerry Greene said the law, which will go into effect in July 2018, will put more stress on jails and county governments.

A two-year $1.2 million grant will help facilitate the transition. That money will be shared with the Community Corrections Association of Youngstown and Meridian HealthCare, which will also be involved.

The sheriff’s office has responded by expanding its day reporting program. Those in the program will do three days of community service and two days of counseling or treatment.

“It’s going to give us a lot more people to fill potholes and collect garbage,” Greene said.

Many of the included offenses are low-level drug crimes.

“90 percent of our population is dealing with some form of addiction or some form of mental health problem,” Greene said.

“This is going to target those individuals as well.”

The sheriff said he’s monitoring the situation closely, but the jail currently has room and he believes the program will be positive for Mahoning County.