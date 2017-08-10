Mahoning County jail preparing for more prisoners in wake of state law

YOUNGSTOWN

Officials at the Mahoning County jail are preparing for a state law prohibiting felons convicted of certain fifth-degree offenses from receiving sentences in state prisons.

The law, which aims to prevent overcrowding in state prisons, affects the 10 most populous counties in the state. Mahoning is the tenth.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said the law, which will go into effect in July 2018, will put more stress on jails and county governments.

A two-year $1.2 million grant will help facilitate the transition. The Mahoning County commissioners voted to accept that grant at Thursday’s meeting.

The money will be shared with the Community Corrections Association of Youngstown and Meridian HealthCare, which will also be involved.

The sheriff’s office has responded by expanding its day-reporting program. Those in the program will do three days of community service and two days of counseling or treatment.

“It’s going to give us a lot more people to fill potholes and collect garbage,” Greene said.

