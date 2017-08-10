Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 25

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 25 people including Amontae Traylor, 24, Sunshine Avenue, on failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, having weapons while under disability and improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle.

On Jul. 4, reports say Traylor was arrested following a chase on the East Side and is on probation for an aggravated robbery charge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Police were called to Shehy Street and Medina Avenue by a man who said he was being followed by someone who fired a shot at him the day before. When police arrived the suspect, later identified as Traylor, drove away and led police on a chase, at one point driving against the flow of traffic on Lincoln Park Drive before abandoning his car at Lincoln Park Drive and Shehy Street. Traylor was caught after a short foot chase.

The victim made a police report Monday saying Traylor fired several shots at him during an argument.

The grand jury also indicted Jamal Finley, 39, East Avondale Avenue, on possession of cocaine with major drug offender specification, illegal conveyance in detention facility and falsification.

On Jul. 5, reports say corrections officers at the Mahoning County jail saw Finley try to stuff a plastic bag up his buttocks that had a large amount of crack and powder cocaine. Finley was a passenger in a car stopped about 4:35 p.m. at Market Street and Hylda Avenue for a improper turn driven by Pamela Miller, 55, of Butler, Pa.

Reports said Finley gave police a false Social Security number. When police found out his real identity they discovered he is wanted on drug trafficking warrants from West Virginia.

The grand jury also indicted Dawan Williams, 32, East Avondale Avenue, on possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specification.

On Jul. 10, reports say police found a bag of crack cocaine and $620 cash in the pocket of Williams while police were serving a search warrant at 146 E. Avondale Ave. Inside the home police found fentanyl, three pills and there scales.

Others indicted today include:

Jakob Aey, 23, Illinois Avenue, Girard, menacing by stalker.

Jolessa Bevly, 25, Winona Drive, permitting drug abuse with forfeiture specification.

Jarell Washington, 18, North Osborn Avenue, felonious assault and abduction.

Morgan Oslowski Parker, 20, Fairgreen Avenue, theft and misuse of credit cards.

Victor Jackson, 40, Wallace Street, having weapons under disability.

Brian Schlosser, 44, Helena Avenue, operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Diamond Taylor Richardson, 26, West Princeton Avenue, theft.

Randy Johnson, 42, Burlington Street, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Frush, 18, Weston Avenue, Poland, felonious assault.

Paul M. Botte, 19, Circle Drive, Monaca, Pa., trafficking in LSD and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specification.

Stephen Woolfolk, 30, Lemans Drive, Boardman and Nicholas F. Snyder, 26, 16th Street, Campbell, illegal conveyance onto grounds of detention facility and possession of heroin.

Jeremy S. Adams, 33, Selkirk Bush Road, Newton Falls and Maria Polas, 29, Lakeside Drive, Mineral Ridge, misuse of credit cards, four counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of forgery, identity fraud, obstructin official business and identity fraud.

Keith Richards, 24, East Parkcliff Avenue, Struthers, burglary and vandalism.

Brett J. Young, 30, West North Avenue, East Palestine, robbery.

Tiawan Clinkscale, 27, Wesley Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Jerome Givins, 55, Compton Lane, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle.

Jason Terry, 40, North Four Mile Run Road, direct presentment, tampering with records and forgery.

William Ross, 28, Salt Springs Road, direct presentment, weapons under disability.

Jessie J. Riffle, 26, West Boston Avenue, direct presentment, escape.

Chantez Loury, 30, East Florida Avenue, direct presentment, escape.