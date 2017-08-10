JOBS
Legal efforts to stop gas pipeline in Ohio dealt blow by magistrate


Published: Thu, August 10, 2017 @ 2:20 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A federal magistrate has dealt a blow to some Ohio property owners’ efforts to stop a high-pressure natural gas pipeline from being built.

U.S. Magistrate Kathleen Burke in a written recommendation filed Monday says the U.S. District Court lacks jurisdiction to consider a lawsuit seeking to prevent the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from approving plans for the $2 billion NEXUS pipeline across northern Ohio and into Michigan.

The project is a partnership between Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge and Detroit-based DTE Energy.

Judge Burke wrote opponents can object administratively to FERC and to an appellate court if FERC approves the project.

The residents’ attorney says they’ll appeal if U.S. District Court Judge John Adams accepts Judge Burke’s recommendation and dismisses their lawsuit.

A NEXUS spokesman says the company is pleased with the recommendation.

