Jurors to continue deliberations Friday in rape case involving 12-year-old with autism

Jurors will resume deliberations at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the case of a Boardman man accused of raping a 12-year-old family member who has special needs.

Eric Damore, 44, of Boardman faces charges of rape and gross sexual imposition. If found guilty, he could face life in prison.

The crimes in question are said to have occurred when the victim, who has autism and developmental disabilities, spent the night at his house in October 2014.

“Who better to prey upon than a special-needs child?” Jennifer McLaughin, an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor, asked in her closing statement Thursday.

McLaughlin said while there were inconsistencies in the victim’s story, the sexual assault remains burned in the child’s mind.

Defense attorney John Juhasz argued the prosecutor’s office did not take the case seriously. Sheets and clothing from the alleged assault were never collected.

“It’s hard not to feel sorry for [the victim] for the hand that she was dealt, but this case cannot be decided on sympathy,” Juhasz told the jury. “It’s decided on facts.”

