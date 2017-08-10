Horse, pony races back at this year's Canfield Fair

CANFIELD

The 171st Canfield Fair will be all about remembering the past, celebrating the present and looking to the future.

The events of this year’s fair, running Aug. 30-Sept. 4, coincide with the theme: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.

A piece of the past is coming back in the form of pony and horse races hosted by Junior Fair. Funds raised from the races will go toward the fair’s five-year $4.5 million capital campaign for projects including a new Junior Fair coliseum coming in 2018.

Members of the Canfield Fair Board of Directors discussed the capital campaign and this year’s special fair offerings today.

“Things are in motion,” said Andy Frost, board president. “The office is as busy as could be.”

David Dickey, fair board vice president, said $2 million has been raised so far for the capital campaign, which the Canfield Fair Foundation launched in March.

