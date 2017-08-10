History to go: Young Leaders plan bus trip

YOUNGSTOWN

The Young Leaders Advisory Board of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting a bus trip to East Liverpool on Saturday. The bus tour will depart the Tyler History Center, 325 West Federal St. at 9 a.m. The trip will begin with a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Homer Laughlin China Factory with host Katie Bricker, East Liverpool Rotarian and general marketing manager for Homer Laughlin.

After the tour, there will be time for shopping in the factory store, where Fiesta Ware is sold.

Lunch will be at Bricker’s Cafeteria. After lunch, there will be a guided tour of the Museum of Ceramics and the Thompson House and a brief tour of other downtown historic sites with MVHS executive director Bill Lawson. The bus will depart for Youngstown at 5 p.m. and return to the Tyler History Center at 6 p.m.

Cost of the trip is $40 per person for MVHS members and $45 for nonmembers. The cost includes transportation on a deluxe motor-coach, lunch, and tour admissions. The tour involves some walking, and handicapped accessibility to the Homer Laughlin factory floor is limited.

Prepaid reservations are required, and only 40 seats are available. For more information, or to register with a credit card, call the historical society at 330.743.2589.