JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Girard teacher not guilty of disorderly conduct


Published: Thu, August 10, 2017 @ 11:39 a.m.

GIRARD

Judge Jeffrey Adler has found a Girard City Schools teacher not guilty of disorderly conduct.

Girard police charged Daniel Nagle, 36, of Struthers with the minor misdemeanor last year after complaints he had acted in a threatening manner following a confrontation with the junior high school principal.

Judge Adler said Thursday that while Nagle's conduct may have been inappropriate, it did not meet the state's definition of violent or turbulent behavior.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes