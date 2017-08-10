Girard teacher not guilty of disorderly conduct

GIRARD

Judge Jeffrey Adler has found a Girard City Schools teacher not guilty of disorderly conduct.

Girard police charged Daniel Nagle, 36, of Struthers with the minor misdemeanor last year after complaints he had acted in a threatening manner following a confrontation with the junior high school principal.

Judge Adler said Thursday that while Nagle's conduct may have been inappropriate, it did not meet the state's definition of violent or turbulent behavior.