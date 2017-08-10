Body identified as missing Youngstown woman

YOUNGSTOWN — The body found in the trunk of a car Wednesday in Niagara Falls, N.Y., has been identified as Anvia Mickens of Bradley Lane.

Mickens’ body was found about 6 p.m. Wednesday by police in the trunk of her boyfriend’s car.

Her boyfriend, Jeshawn Elliott, 37, is in custody in Niagara Falls charged with assault on a police officer after police said he pulled a knife on them and he was subdued with an electronic stun weapon.

Although police said the body in the trunk had stab wounds, the Niagara County Coroner has yet to rule on a cause of death.