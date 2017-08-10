JOBS
Boccieri, truckers discuss needs of the industry


Published: Thu, August 10, 2017 @ 12:51 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, met with ACME Trucking company Vice President Daniel Zarlenga and Adam Lonardo, ACME operations manager,  Thursday at the company's headquarters in Poland to discuss current issues affecting Ohio’s trucking industry. Boccieri focused on state initiatives, such as lowering the cost of obtaining a commercial drivers license. 

The meeting is in part a response to a reported decrease in willing and able drivers joining the industry.  Boccieri also had a roundtable discussion with representatives from other trucking companies to discuss their concerns.  

