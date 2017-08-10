JOBS
Boardman homeowner holds teen theft suspect at gunpoint until cops arrive


Published: Thu, August 10, 2017 @ 10:32 a.m.

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown teenager was arrested early this morning in connection with reported thefts from auto after a Devonshire Drive resident held him at gunpoint until police arrived, according to a police report.

According to the report, police were dispatched to Devonshire about 1:45 a.m. in reference to a theft from auto incident in which two suspects were being held at gunpoint. 

There, a man reported that he had looked out his window to see two males ransacking his neighbor's vehicle. The man, who has a concealed carry permit, grabbed his gun and told the males to lay on the ground, he told police. One of the suspects ran away when the man told his girlfriend to call the police, according to the report. 

Police detained the other suspect, Jose Castro Jr., 17, of Youngstown, who is charged with theft, criminal trespass, criminal tools, and obstructing official business, all misdemeanors, according to police.

The boy admitted that he and a friend, who he refused to identify, had broken into cars, police said. 

The boy was charged with obstructing official business because he refused to provide his identifying information to police, according to the report. He also was cited for a curfew violation. 

Police checked the area and found three other vehicles on Devonshire that had been ransacked, according to the report. 

