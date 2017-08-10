Accused man denies raping 12-year-old autistic victim

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman man said he told his mother he couldn't believe what was happening to him when he was accused of raping a 12-year-old relative.

Eric Damore, 44, of Boardman faces charges of rape and gross sexual imposition. If convicted, he could receive a life sentence.

The acts in question are said to have occurred on a night in October 2014 when the victim spent the night at Damore's house. The victim has autism and developmental disabilities.

Damore denied the allegations. His testimony disputed earlier testimony from his mother and the victim's mother. They said Damore told them he couldn't remember what happened that night. He testified that he never said that.

He was emotional during the conversation because "I was accused of something that I did not do," he testified.

The prosecutor and the defense attorney will present their closing arguments to the jury this afternoon at which point they will begin deliberations.