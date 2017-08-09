YSU: Ma'lik Richmond won't play this season

— Youngstown State University announced Wednesday night that former Steubenville High School football standout Ma'lik Richmond will not play for the Penguins in 2017, but will remain a member of the team and continue to practice.

Richmond, one of two Big Red players found delinquent in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in 2012, has been a YSU student since August 2016 and later became a walk-on with YSU under third-year head coach Bo Pelini.

Richmond began fall workouts with the Penguins this week. After a Vindicator story noted his presence on the roster, an online petition drive calling for his removal from the team and another in support of the player began.

"For the Fall 2017 football season, Ma’lik will not be permitted to compete in any games, but will continue to be a part of the football program as a practice player, forfeiting a year of eligibility," the university statement read.

"He will be given the opportunity to benefit from group participation, the lessons of hard work and discipline, as well as the camaraderie and guidance of the staff and teammates. He will also continue to work with the University’s director of student outreach and support who assists young men and women in becoming successful students and YSU graduates."

The statement also stressed that YSU "takes the matter of sexual assault very seriously and continues to educate everyone within the campus community about the impact and prevention of sexual assault."

Read more about this developing story on Vindy.com and in Thursday's Vindicator sports section.