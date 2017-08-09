JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warren swears in 7 new firefighters, bringing ranksto 65


Published: Wed, August 9, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

For the third time this year, Warren has added firefighters to its ranks, swearing in seven Wednesday, bringing the total to 19 for the year.

It brings the total to 65, the number called for under the $2.4 million, two-year, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters grant that paid for them.

For city residents, it means the city’s three fire stations will soon operate nearly every day of the week.

Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes