Warren swears in 7 new firefighters, bringing ranksto 65

Staff report

WARREN

For the third time this year, Warren has added firefighters to its ranks, swearing in seven Wednesday, bringing the total to 19 for the year.

It brings the total to 65, the number called for under the $2.4 million, two-year, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters grant that paid for them.

For city residents, it means the city’s three fire stations will soon operate nearly every day of the week.

Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.