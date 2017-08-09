Trumbull judge denies most requests from Hamad attorneys

WARREN

Though Nasser Hamad’s new attorneys convinced Judge Ronald Rice last month to discourage anyone from trying to pry incriminating evidence from Hamad in jail, the judge was less supportive of their latest legal efforts.

On Wednesday, the judge responded to three filings that sought to eliminate the chance Hamad could get the death penalty if convicted of killing two people and attempting to kill three others at his house on state Route 46 in Howland on Feb. 25.

The judge denied all three motions.

Hamad’s two most recently added attorneys filed motions in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court asking that Hamad not face the possibility of the death penalty.

Two motions said Ohio’s death-penalty law is unconstitutional, and the other motion said the death penalty violates international law.

The judge also refused to relocate the trial to another county, saying it’s premature to seek such a change at this point. The more appropriate time would be when a jury is being selected.

Hamad’s attorneys also asked Judge Rice to ensure they receive every record in the possession of prosecutors that contains information favorable to Hamad’s defense, including police reports referencing any threats by the victims to Hamad.

The judge agreed in part to the request.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.