Tiger Woods in plea deal to scratch DUI charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence Wednesday, but has agreed to enter a diversion program that would see the charge dropped later this year.

Douglas Duncan, the attorney for the 41-year-old golf superstar, entered the plea. Woods did not appear at the Palm Beach County courthouse.

Prosecutor Adrienne Ellis said Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving at an Oct. 25 hearing and enter the county’s program for first-time DUI offenders.

“He is not being treated any different than anyone else,” Ellis said.

Duncan declined comment as he left the courthouse.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors would drop the DUI charge from his arrest in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and an anti-insomnia drug. No alcohol was found in his system.

In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine and court costs, attend DUI school, perform 50 hours of community service, attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged and other conditions. Since the program began four years ago, almost 2,400 defendants have enrolled, according to the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office.

If convicted of DUI, Woods would have faced a fine of between $500 and $1,000, had his car impounded for 10 days and other conditions. He also could have been jailed for up to six months, although that was unlikely, received probation and lost his driver’s license for six months to a year.