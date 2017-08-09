JOBS
Testimony set in US trial over Chinese student’s slaying


Published: Wed, August 9, 2017 @ 9:39 a.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Testimony is set to begin in the murder trial of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a Syracuse University student from China.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick and defense lawyers for 24-year-old Cameron Isaac and 20-year-old Ninimbe Mitchell made their opening statements Tuesday. Both men are being tried together. Isaac is charged with first-degree murder while his nephew, Mitchell, is charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities say Isaac killed 23-year-old Yuan Xiaopeng, of Qingdao, during a marijuana deal that turned into a robbery at an apartment complex in suburban DeWitt on Sept. 30. Officials say Mitchell was the getaway driver.

Yuan was a junior studying mathematics at Syracuse University when he was killed.

Testimony begins Wednesday morning.

