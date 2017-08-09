JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Suspect roundup underway after drug case indictments


Published: Wed, August 9, 2017 @ 12:26 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police and federal agents today are rounding up people after indictments were unsealed in two separate drug investigations in the city.

In one indictment, 12 people face a 79-count indictment for selling drugs between June 2015 and August 2016.

Seven people also face charges in another indictment for conspiring to sell heroin beginning in 2015.

Todd Werth, resident agent in charge of the Youngstown FBI office, said so far 14 people are in custody. He credited the Drug Enforcement Administration Youngstown office for their work on the case, too.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes