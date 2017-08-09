Suspect roundup underway after drug case indictments

YOUNGSTOWN — Police and federal agents today are rounding up people after indictments were unsealed in two separate drug investigations in the city.

In one indictment, 12 people face a 79-count indictment for selling drugs between June 2015 and August 2016.

Seven people also face charges in another indictment for conspiring to sell heroin beginning in 2015.

Todd Werth, resident agent in charge of the Youngstown FBI office, said so far 14 people are in custody. He credited the Drug Enforcement Administration Youngstown office for their work on the case, too.