UPDATE | Suspect arrested in death of North Side woman found in trunk in Niagra Falls

YOUNGSTOWN — The man who police said had a body in the trunk of his car and is also the boyfriend of a missing North Side woman has been arrested.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said Jeshawn Elliott, 37, was arrested after the body of a woman was found in the trunk of his car earlier today in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

The missing woman is Anvia Mickens, who lived with her mother on Bradley Lane.

Bobovnyik would not say if the body found in the trunk was that of Mickens.