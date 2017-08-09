JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pennsylvania teenager charged after baby found alive in bag


Published: Wed, August 9, 2017 @ 9:15 a.m.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old Pennsylvania girl has been charged with attempted murder after a baby was found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home.

Police in the city of Elmira say neighbors checking out a noise Tuesday found a 12- to 16-month-old girl whose feet were sticking out of the bag. They called 911 and tended to the child until police and emergency crews arrived.

Officials tell WENY-TV (http://bit.ly/2vE9vg5 ) the baby was taken to a hospital, where she’s in stable condition.

Later Tuesday, police charged Harriette Hoyt with attempted murder. Officials say she’s from Sayre, Pennsylvania, on the New York border about 20 miles southeast of Elmira.

She’s being held in the Chemung County Jail. It couldn’t be learned from authorities if she has a lawyer.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes