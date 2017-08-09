Orientation for incoming East, Chaney freshmen set for Aug. 23

YOUNGSTOWN — East and Chaney high schools will have dedicated areas for incoming ninth-graders when school begins Sept. 5.

To introduce incoming freshmen to the schools, orientation is set for Aug. 23 for both schools.

Chaney High School Freshmen Academy’s orientation meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the school auditorium. The East High Freshmen Academy orientation meeting will be at 6 p.m. in that school’s auditorium.

Each High’s ninth-grade academy will have its own teaching, guidance and administrative staffs. They will be like schools within schools.

These Aug. 23 orientation meetings are for all ninth-graders who will be attending either East or Chaney.

The sessions are expected to last about 45 minutes and will provide students and parents with schedules, forms and information about organizations.