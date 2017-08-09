UPDATE | Recess until 1:15 p.m. in trial of man accused in girl's rape

YOUNGSTOWN — The trial of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old relative is in recess until 1:15 this afternoon.

The victim's mother testified this morning and said the defendant, Eric Damore, 44, of Boardman, and her daughter were very close.

The mother said she immediately knew something was wrong when she picked her daughter up from Damore's house in October 2014 and her daughter was stuttering, a sign that she was nervous.

Under cross examination, the mother said her daughter has heard voices telling her to do bad things and she has made things up in the past.

The prosecution will continue to call witnesses this afternoon.

During opening statements, prosecuting attorney Steven Yacavone said "The defendant raped a 12-year-old little girl." He said the girl, who has autism and developmental disabilities, trusted Damore.

"This defendant used that trust to gratify a horrible sexual desire," Yacavone said.

The alleged events are said to have taken place when the victim spent the night at Damore's house in October 2014.

Defense attorney John Juhasz said prosecutors have a one-witness case and the alleged victim is a troubled young girl with myriad deficiencies and health problems.

There is no physical or forensic evidence, Juhasz added.

"This guy is on trial for his life, his reputation and his liberty," Juhasz said.

He will ask for the verdict that "will end the nightmare that began for Eric in October 2014," he said.