Man granted early release sent back to prison for gun possession

YOUNGSTOWN — A man released early from prison for his role in a shooting at an off campus Youngstown State University fraternity party had the remaining 10 years of his sentence imposed Tuesday.

Judge John Durkin reimposed the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Mark Jones, 26, of East Boston Avenue after Jones was found guilty of a parole violation. He was arrested by parole agents in June after they found weapons at his home.

Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and 10 counts of felonious assault for his role in giving a gun to his brother, Columbus Jones, who in turn used it to kill a man and wound 10 others in a Feb. 6, 2011, shooting at the Indiana Avenue fraternity party.

Prosecutors agreed to not oppose early release from prison after five years for Mark Jones because he cooperated with them.

Jones was guilty of violating his parole because of the weapons that were found in his home.

As a condition of his parole he was not allowed to be around weapons or possess them.