Man faces charges after ignoring warnings, crashing motorcycle

YOUNGSTOWN — A Palmer Avenue man who reports said was warned Tuesday evening to stay off his motorcycle because he was too drunk to drive was charged with OVI and child endangering early today after reports said he crashed the motorcycle on South Avenue, injuring himself and a 17-year-old passenger.

John Grzejka, 36, is in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on a police hold after he was found about 1:15 a.m. today in a South Avenue parking lot bloodied and bruised from crashing the motorcycle.

Reports said officers responded to a fight earlier in the evening at Grzejka's home involving Grzejka and another person and Grzejka was asked if he could go somewhere else to calm the situation down.

Reports said Grzejka told police he would drive somewhere but officers told him he was too drunk to drive. His girlfriend came and drove him someplace else, reports said.

Reports said police were called back to his home at 12:40 a.m. and Grzejka was warned again not to ride his motorcycle.

However, he crashed it about a half hour later near East Judson Avenue, reports said.