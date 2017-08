Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALEXANDER, LATICIA 6/13/1976 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

BROOKS, ANDREW D 9/23/1988 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



BROOKS, JASON DARTELL 3/28/1974 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

BUTLER, BRIAN 8/25/1994 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Vandalism



CLEMONS, MARLON D 1/24/1978 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



CLEVELAND, MICHAEL NORMAN 3/7/1983 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



COOK, ANTONIO MAURICE 8/8/1985 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



DAVIS, JERRY JERMONE JR 4/29/1980 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



DOSS, PRESTON WAYNE 9/22/1978 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



EATON, DAKOTA 2/16/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

ELENNISS, THEODORE 12/5/1976 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



FLETCHER, KEVIN R 12/28/1985 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

FLOYD FRANKLIN, BREIASH 3/20/1997 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



FOX, WILLIAM E 12/15/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



GARVEY, TESSA MARIE 6/12/1992 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

GIBBONS, CARZELL JOHNATHAN 7/3/1989 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

GILBERT, RONALD CHARLES 12/8/1976 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Trafficking in Drugs

GORE, CALVIN LAVELLE 12/11/1982 FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



GRACE, MEGHAN ELIZABETH 6/22/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Safecracking



GREENE, DITAGI JAMAL 9/13/1969 FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



HITE, GARY GRANT 5/8/1969 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

HOOD, FREDRICK G 2/26/1979 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



HOWELL, JUWUAN 10/13/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

HOWELL, TIESHA 10/28/1994 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Robbery



HUDSON, CRASHAWN 6/7/1996 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs



HUNTER, JOHN CHRISTOPHER 4/28/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Public Indecency

INGLEDUE, JAMIE DAWN 3/1/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation

MAGUIRE, MICHAEL V 5/13/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension



MARTINEZ-PEREZ, ARELIO 1/10/1980 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



MASCARELLA, ANTHONY V 11/15/1987 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



MINOR, MARIO MARTEZ 10/24/1986 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



PHELPS, JENNIFER L 3/5/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



REVERE, JONTAE 6/23/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault

RIVERS, DERRICK LEON 4/20/1979 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

ROCCO, ANGELA ROSE 6/13/1991 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse

SAGNIMENI, CARMEN JOHN 1/11/1979 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

SCOTT, JAMES E 11/20/1949 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



TALLEY, DEANDRA 7/13/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

TOWNSEND, RONNIE 8/6/1977 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

WARD, JONATHAN T 4/1/1995 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDELMO, JAMES C II 11/28/1967 1/17/2017 TIME SERVED

BARNHART, KEITH ANTHONY 2/2/1973 6/24/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

BOYKIN, WILLIAM CHARLES 8/26/1956 8/5/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

BRITT, CHARLES 6/21/1978 5/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BROOKS, KEITH MELVIN 12/10/1962 7/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CHURCH, HEATHER LYNNE 6/29/1988 6/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

COBB, DEANNA M 5/24/1989 8/9/2017 BONDED OUT

DAWSON, JOHNNY D JR 10/29/1988 8/3/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

DICKMAN, MICHAEL DAVID 8/29/1987 7/20/2017 TIME SERVED

EPPS, LEVON MAURICE 4/28/1995 6/12/2017 TIME SERVED

FLOYD, COREY J 1/13/1979 7/28/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GONZALEZ, ALEXANDER 6/10/1982 7/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HENDERSON, JUSTIN DOUGLAS 4/15/1974 8/6/2017 BONDED OUT



HILL, TERRENCE T 4/15/1986 7/8/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HOWLEY, FRANK RICHARD 9/6/1980 8/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JOHNQUEST, CONNOR 6/16/1981 8/8/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



JORDAN, RICKY CHARLES JR 6/20/1984 6/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KRIEBEL, DENISE A 6/27/1973 8/8/2017 BONDED OUT



LOMBARDO, ANTHONY J 3/2/1974 6/22/2017 TIME SERVED

LUCAS, MELISSA ANN 2/4/1975 7/14/2017 BONDED OUT



MERRELL, JAMIE 2/8/1989 8/8/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



PANICK, WILLIAM C JR 3/11/1991 8/8/2017 BONDED OUT



PRESTON-CURRY, MICHELLE Y 5/18/1970 7/10/2017 TIME SERVED



ROBSON, JUSTIN CHARLES 11/25/1990 6/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

RUTLEDGE, ERIC JAMES 2/1/1963 6/15/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



SHORTER, STEVEN 1/11/1973 7/30/2017 TIME SERVED

STAPLES, KENNETH LAMONT 5/30/1962 8/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SUCH, SHEYLA A 8/17/1994 8/8/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

SUDIMAK, JUSTIN T 3/21/1987 8/8/2017 BONDED OUT



TONDO, FRANK W II 5/30/1972 8/8/2017 BONDED OUT

WILLIAMS, DANIEL A JR 2/20/1959 6/23/2017 TIME SERVED