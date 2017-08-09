GREATEST GOLFER ADULTS — Courses, long drive and scrambles

2017 ADULTS Dates:

— Miller Lite Greatest Scramble Championship, Monday, Aug. 14, 1 p.m. at Lake Club.

— Greatest Golfer Long Drive, Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. at Tippecanoe Country Club.

— Farmers National Bank Greatest Adults Championship, Aug. 18-20 at Mill Creek, Youngstown C.C., Tippecanoe C.C., Oak Tree G.C., Avalon Lakes and The Lake Club.

==

FARMERS NATIONAL COURSE LINEUP

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Mill Creek North

8 a.m.-9:30: Men's Open and Ladies, Ladies 9+, Men’s 9-12 divisions

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 9-12 and 17+ Handicap

NOTE - Men's 9-12 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

Mill Creek South

8 a.m.-9:30: Seniors, Seniors 10+, Super Seniors, Men’s 5-8

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 5-8 and Men’s 13-16 Handicaps

NOTE - Men's 5-8 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

=

SATURDAY, Aug. 19

Avalon — Men’s 5-8, Men’s 17+ and Super Seniors — 10:30 a.m.

Oak Tree — Men’s Open, Ladies — 2 p.m.

Tippecanoe— Men’s 13-16, Seniors Open, Sen 10+ — 10 a.m.

Youngstown — Men’s 9-12 — 10:30 a.m.

=

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

The Lake Club

Championship Sunday

9 a.m. start

96 players from the whole field.