Feds in Youngstown rounding up 19 indicted in 2 drug cases

YOUNGSTOWN

Federal agents and police rounded up suspects in two separate drug indictments after cases against them were unsealed in federal court.

Two of the suspects had previously served lengthy prison sentences for being part of a street gang in the 1990s that sold cocaine brought in from New York City and Detroit.

Bob Bolzano, in charge of the Youngstown Drug Enforcement Agency office, said only four people had yet to be brought in as of late today. Authorities began the roundup early today.

Bolzano said the highest-priority suspects have been arrested but the remaining four, one of whom is out of state, remained at large. He said he expects those suspects to surrender to authorities over the next few days.

In the first case, 12 people face a 79-count indictment for selling heroin and committing crimes while doing so between August 2015 and June 2016 in the city.

All are from Youngstown except one from Cleveland.

The other indictment charges seven people with the intent to distribute heroin in the Youngstown area beginning in June 2015.

