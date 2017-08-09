Federal inmates moved to Mahoning County jail

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County jail has received 21 inmates from a federal prison.

Sheriff Jerry Greene received a call from the U.S. Marshal's service asking if the jail could house the prisoners.

“That sort of thing is beneficial to us and we had room in our place, so we agreed to it” Greene said.

The inmates previously were incarcerated at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road, a private prison operated by CoreCivic on the city's East Side. NEOCC is a low-security facility.

The jail receives $80 per prisoner per day for housing federal inmates. Twenty-one inmates would bring in about $50,000 per month if they remain in the jail.

The U.S. Marshals inspect the jail once a year so its able to receive federal inmates. The jail already houses about 20 federal inmates, Greene said.

CoreCivic was not available for comment on what necessitated the move of prisoners to the county lockup.