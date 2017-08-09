Fans flock to Rayen Stadium tonight to raise funds for helmets

YOUNGSTOWN

Though the official start to football season is still a few weeks away, more than 1,000 fans of youth football from throughout the city descended on Judge William Rayen Stadium on the North Side Wednesday night to help raise funds for the Volney Rogers Youth Association to purchase new football helmets.

Youth teams from seven city schools were represented at the event, which featured a kick, punt and pass clinic for the gathered students.



Alongside the on-field events for the students, the rally featured a scrimmage between the Akron-Firestone Falcons and the East High Golden Bears — their first on-field appearance since the team’s name was changed.

Upon learning of the VRYA’s need for new helmets, a number of local organizations and supporters joined forces to help the organization purchase the new equipment.

Organizational leaders — like Keland Logan of The Colony and Maurice Clarett of The Redzone — grilled hot dogs for the students as they waited to try on a variety of Schutt football helmets on display at a nearby table.

The rally’s organizers issued a call to action to all former football players in the city — come down to the stadium and help buy a helmet.

