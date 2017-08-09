DAMORE UPDATE | Girl testifies in Damore rape trial

YOUNGSTOWN - A 15-year-old girl testified when she spent the night at the home of a family member at age 12, he pulled her pants down and touched her private parts with his hands and mouth



Eric Damore, 44, of Boardman is on trial for the alleged crimes which occurred in October 2014. If convicted on felony rape charges, he would face life in prison.

The victim said she asked him to stop several times. She added he asked her to put her mouth on his private parts, and she said no.

After the incident, "he said he should go to jail and my mom shouldn't like him anymore," the victim said.

Damore drank several beers the night before, she said, and he didn't appear to remember the incident the following day.