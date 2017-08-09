Boardman Park adds pickleball, disc golf

BOARDMAN

Inspired by popular demand, Boardman Park has added two new recreational opportunities for its guests.

The park recently installed two pickleball courts after community members requested a spot to play the popular game that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis.

The courts already have a dedicated group of players who hope to further expand their use.

Among them is retired township fire Chief Jim Dorman, who plays about five times a week at the numerous courts in the Mahoning Valley that now offer pickleball. Dorman said he enjoys the game because of what it offers for people his age.

“It’s like a slimmed-down version of tennis,” he said. “Getting to be, unfortunately, called a senior, it makes it easier to play. There’s not so much stress on the joints. But the cool thing is, it’s just as intense.”

He added, though, that plenty of young people enjoy the game, too.

The game, although similar to tennis, uses lower nets and smaller courts. The game is played with solid paddles and plastic balls.

Another popular game, disc golf, recently was added to the park’s offerings.

