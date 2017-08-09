JOBS
UPDATE | Judge moves sentencing of driver who killed woman in mall parking lot


Published: Wed, August 9, 2017 @ 10:40 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — About 50 people on hand for the sentencing of Matthew Wilson in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the November accident at the Southern Park Mall for the accident that killed Judy Daley, 65, of Berlin Center, will have to wait a little more than a month now.

Judge John Durkin has moved the sentencing to 11 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Wilson pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide for the death of Daley, who was run down near the JCPenny store.

