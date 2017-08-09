Attention golfers: Register for 2017 Greatest by Friday

Greatest Golfer 2017 is upon us next week. If you want a guaranteed place in the 8th annual event presented by Farmers National Bank, register by Friday.

Now in Year 8, Greatest Golfer of the Valley is 3,300 or so golfers every summer teeing it up in an event created by The Vindicator — with partners led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage/Miller Lite and Covelli Enterprises/Panera Bread. That partnership extends through 12 golf courses, many golf professionals and a host of other sponsors.