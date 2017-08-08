Woman arrested on drug charges tells cops she needs help

BOARDMAN

A New Middletown woman faces numerous drug charges after township police were sent to check on her at a Tiffany South hotel, according to a police report.

Police were called to the hotel Monday morning to check on a person who was seen slumped over the wheel of a car in the parking lot, according to the report.

The woman, Melissa Chester, 33, woke up when police arrived and allowed them to search her, police said.

Police reported finding "a small vial of what appeared to be crack cocaine" in her pocket. Police said Chester told officers, "Oh... that's my crack. I forgot it was in there."

Police then searched the vehicle, in which they reported finding suspected heroin, a needle, a suspected crack pipe, a burnt spoon and a shoe lace in her purse. Police also searched a room at the hotel, where they reported finding other drug-related items. Chester admitted they belonged to her, police said.

Chester was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug abuse instruments, according to the report.

According to police, Chester told them that she has a serious drug problem and "needed" to get arrested.

"I'm about at my end. I can't keep living like this every day. I need help," she told them, according to the report.