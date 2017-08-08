Woman arraigned after crashing car into Liberty motel

GIRARD — A woman was arraigned by video today in Girard Municipal Court after police said she drove an SUV into a Liberty motel.

Kedline Joseph, 22, of Warren faces charges of endangering children, reckless operation, operating a vehicle without a license and obstructing official business. Police reported there were two toddlers at the scene.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday at Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue. A witness told police Joseph had crashed a car into a fence before colliding with the building. Joseph initially told police she was not driving and that there were no children in the car, according to a police report. She also said there was a problem with the car’s brakes.

A woman staying at the motel said the car was hers and that she had entrusted Joseph to take care of the two children for part of the day.

Police said Joseph did not have a driver’s license with her, though she gave police an Ohio ID card. There is no indication in the police report Joseph was driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Officers booked Joseph into the Trumbull County jail. A judge set her bond at $2,500 today.

Joseph could not be reached for comment and did not yet have an attorney listed through the court.