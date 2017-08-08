JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Wife convicted in Cleveland firefighter's death gets life without parole


Published: Tue, August 8, 2017 @ 2:25 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The wife of a Cleveland firefighter accused of soliciting his death to collect insurance money and convicted of aggravated murder has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Uloma Curry-Walker was sentenced today. A jury last month found the 45-year-old woman guilty of aggravated murder and other charges in William Walker's 2013 shooting death at his Cleveland home.

Prosecutors said Curry-Walker was nearing financial ruin and asked her teenage daughter and the daughter's boyfriend to find someone to kill her husband for insurance money. Prosecutors said the boyfriend contacted a cousin, who found someone to kill Walker. The defense argued the woman's daughter cooked up the plan.

Curry-Walker was silent in court. Her attorneys say they plan to appeal.

Other defendants in the case have accepted plea deals.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes