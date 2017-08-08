JOBS
Trump blasts North Korea over new report about its nuclear weapons


Published: Tue, August 8, 2017 @ 4:31 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump warned North Korea it could face "fire and fury" after a new report today said U.S. intelligence believes Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

Washington's alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.

The latest report that it has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead would mean North Korea has passed a key threshold in becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.

"North Korea had best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," Trump said during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J.

Japan's Defense Ministry concluded in an annual white paper released today that "it is possible that North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons and has developed nuclear warheads." Japan, a key U.S. ally, is also a potential target of North Korean aggression.

