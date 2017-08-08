Trump administration sides with Ohio on purging voter rolls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has reversed the government’s position on a voter roll case before the U.S. Supreme Court and is now backing Ohio’s method for purging voters.

Ohio’s system for removing inactive voters from the rolls does not violate the National Voter Registration Act, the Justice Department said Monday.

The government’s filing said it reconsidered its position following the change in administrations. The Justice Department under President Barack Obama said Ohio’s method was prohibited.

Ohio’s process involves a three-part test that starts with voters who haven’t cast ballots in two years, then fail to respond to a notice trying to verify their address, and then fail to vote for an additional period of two federal elections.

As a result, the Justice Department said, “Registrants who are removed in part because they failed to respond to an address-verification notice are not removed solely for nonvoting.”

The Supreme Court said in May it would hear the case. The Justice Department declined to comment.